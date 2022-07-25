Dr. Alexander Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Haas, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Haas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Haas works at
Locations
James A Haley Va Medical Center13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (407) 497-4874
University of South Florida2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 250-2213Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haas is the best. He is as knowledgeable as he is compassionate. He is not knife happy- truly looks at the whole picture before making any decisions. Couldn't ask for a better doctor/surgeon.
About Dr. Alexander Haas, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1760725881
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.