Dr. Alexander Haas, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alexander Haas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Haas works at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    James A Haley Va Medical Center
    13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 497-4874
    University of South Florida
    2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 250-2213
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Adult Brain Tumor
Atlantoaxial Fusion
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Adult Brain Tumor
Atlantoaxial Fusion

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Atlantoaxial Fusion Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intradural Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Metastatic Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumor Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 25, 2022
    Dr. Haas is the best. He is as knowledgeable as he is compassionate. He is not knife happy- truly looks at the whole picture before making any decisions. Couldn't ask for a better doctor/surgeon.
    Linda Albrecht — Jul 25, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Haas, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1760725881
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haas works at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Haas’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

