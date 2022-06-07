Dr. Alexander Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Gross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Gross, MD is a Dermatologist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
Georgia Dermatology Center1505 Northside Blvd Ste 1500, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 781-5077
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Spent time with me and explained everything he said The office staff was respectful and courteous. His nurse explained things also. I never felt rushed. He really knows cancer screening. I felt confident about his findings
About Dr. Alexander Gross, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1306826490
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Emory University
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Emory University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.