Overview

Dr. Alexander Gross, MD is a Dermatologist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Gross works at Georgia Dermatology Center in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Seborrheic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.