Dr. Grinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Grinberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Grinberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.
Dr. Grinberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aleksandr Grinberg MD Inc2320 Sutter St Ste 101, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 771-4072
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grinberg?
Dr. Grinberg is an outstanding professional with deep subject matter expertise and a knowledge of many foreign languages. His analytical skills enable him to interact with patients of many different backgrounds and pin point the root cause of issues quickly. He has compassion and an interest in making his patients feel better!
About Dr. Alexander Grinberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1538260765
Education & Certifications
- FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grinberg accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grinberg works at
Dr. Grinberg has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grinberg speaks Russian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Grinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.