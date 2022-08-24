See All Psychiatrists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Alexander Grinberg, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alexander Grinberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.

Dr. Grinberg works at ALEXANDER GRINBERG MD in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aleksandr Grinberg MD Inc
    2320 Sutter St Ste 101, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 771-4072

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexander Grinberg, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1538260765
    Education & Certifications

    • FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
