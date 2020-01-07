Overview

Dr. Alexander Green, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine (Indianapolis, IN) and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Green works at Methodist Heart and Lung Institute Adult Congenital Heart Center in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.