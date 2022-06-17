Dr. Alexander Gorup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Gorup, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Gorup, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates of South Florida, Boca Raton, FL1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 105, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 391-3333Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Could not have been more pleased with my visit. Amazing credentials, knowledge and demeanor. Took time to explain in detail my condition and avenues of treatment.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1336118017
- Keck School Of Medicine Of Usc
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Columbia University / Columbia College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
