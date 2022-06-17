See All Otolaryngologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Alexander Gorup, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Gorup, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Gorup works at Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates of South Florida, Boca Raton, FL in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates of South Florida, Boca Raton, FL
    1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 105, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 391-3333
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Headache Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 17, 2022
    Could not have been more pleased with my visit. Amazing credentials, knowledge and demeanor. Took time to explain in detail my condition and avenues of treatment.
    Chester Snavely — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Gorup, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336118017
    Education & Certifications

    • Keck School Of Medicine Of Usc
    • Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    • Columbia University / Columbia College
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Gorup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorup works at Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates of South Florida, Boca Raton, FL in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gorup’s profile.

    Dr. Gorup has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

