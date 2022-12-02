Dr. Alexander Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Gordon, MD
Dr. Alexander Gordon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.
Morton Grove Office9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 200, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Directions (847) 375-3000
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute900 Rand Rd Ste 200, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 375-3000
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Gordon and Chad Anderson are hands-down the BEST doctor and PA I have ever met with. Above all, they are both extraordinarily compassionate, patient, and a wonderful listeners. Although I would recommend Dr. Gordon to anyone, I would especially encourage those who are nervous or overwhelmed by the whole doctor experience to talk to Dr. Gordon. Chad is phenomenal!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
251 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
