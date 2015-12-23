Dr. Alexander Gomelsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomelsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Gomelsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Gomelsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
1
Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 813-2750
2
WK Urology Specialists2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 106, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions (318) 212-5063
3
WK Urology Specialists8001 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions (318) 212-3977
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been getting kidney stones for 17 years, and no one has explained more to me about stones and kidneys than Dr. Gomelsky. I get 4 to 5 a year, sometimes requiring surgery so I am pretty picky about who I trust with my care. Dr. Gomelsky and his staff have always tried to accommodate me and do whatever they can to help me.
About Dr. Alexander Gomelsky, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- NEOUCOM Affl
- Akron City Hosp NEOUCOM
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- The John Hopkins University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Gomelsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomelsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomelsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomelsky has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomelsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gomelsky speaks Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomelsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomelsky.
