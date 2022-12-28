Dr. Alexander Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Goldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Goldman, MD is a Phlebologist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Phlebology, has 89 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Goldman works at
Locations
-
1
Goldman Vein Institute2515 S State Road 7 Ste 210, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 778-8211Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Goldman Vein Institute601 University Blvd Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 778-8210Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldman?
Dr Goldman and Stacy are excellent at what they do. They clearly explain the procedures and what to expect. Always available to answer any questions. They talked me through what they were doing. The staff was always very helpful too! Very happy with the results. I only wish I started sooner! Thank you!
About Dr. Alexander Goldman, MD
- Phlebology
- 89 years of experience
- English, French, Hindi, Russian and Spanish
- 1689653453
Education & Certifications
- West Suburban Hospital Medical Center
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goldman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman works at
Dr. Goldman speaks French, Hindi, Russian and Spanish.
368 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.