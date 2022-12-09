Dr. Alexander Golbin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golbin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Golbin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Golbin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St Petersburg Medical And Technical Institute.
Dr. Golbin works at
Sleep and Behavior Medicine Institute707 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (847) 984-6585Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have seen him for sleep disorder and found him not only the most experienced doctors I've ever met but he turned out to be extremely knowledgeable in several areas including problems with the aging process. He has published several books related to sleep disorders, child and adult disorders in several languages in several countries. It'e too bad that Medicare has put so many restrictions on him that he can no longer accept Medicare patients. I'll miss him terribly.
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- Metro Child and Adol Srvs
- St Petersburg Medical And Technical Institute
- Psychiatry
Dr. Golbin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golbin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golbin works at
Dr. Golbin has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golbin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Golbin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golbin.
