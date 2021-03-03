Dr. Gnoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Gnoy, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Gnoy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 277-8681
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was extremely happy with my first visit with Dr. Gnoy. He was on time and I felt he listened to my concerns and was compassionate towards the way I was feeling. He explained treatment plan clearly and made sure I understood. I felt he was thorough and very kind. I appreciated that he mentioned to take probiotics as not to have an upset stomach on meds and that he explained how the meds would work to ease my symptoms and what our next steps for care would be. I would definitely recommend Dr. Gnoy!
About Dr. Alexander Gnoy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
