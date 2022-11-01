See All Hematologists in North Port, FL
Dr. Alexander Glick, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Glick, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in North Port, FL. They completed their fellowship with WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL

Dr. Glick works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - North Port in North Port, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - North Port
    3085 Bobcat Village Center Rd, North Port, FL 34288 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 257-2280
  2
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Port Charlotte
    22395 Edgewater Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 766-7222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Lung Cancer
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Lung Cancer

Treatment frequency



Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Colorectal Cancer
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Secondary Malignancies
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Cancer Screening
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
ENT Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemophilia
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cervical Cancer
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Cryoglobulinemia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Immunization Administration
Laryngeal Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lymphocytosis
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Male Breast Cancer
Malignant Histiocytosis
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Mast Cell Diseases
Maternal Anemia
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Penile Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Plasmapheresis
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sickle Cell Disease
Small Intestine Cancer
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach Cancer
Thalassemia
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thymomas
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tongue Cancer
von Willebrand Disease
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Dr. Glick has been my oncologist since 2018 and has always proven to be dedicated, responsive, compassionate and a highly skilled clinician that I can depend on for the highest level of care possible. He answers all of our questions about my care and explains in detail his recommendations and treatment plan for attacking my cancer. He keeps all lines of communication open and he is always there for my wife and I. I am a retired healthcare executive and I know how to select a physician when care is needed. I highly recommend Dr. Glick without reservation.
    Gary Bulkin — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Glick, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598081911
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Mary's Medical Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Glick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glick has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Glick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

