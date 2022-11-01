Dr. Alexander Glick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Glick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Glick, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in North Port, FL. They completed their fellowship with WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
Dr. Glick works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - North Port3085 Bobcat Village Center Rd, North Port, FL 34288 Directions (941) 257-2280
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Port Charlotte22395 Edgewater Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Directions (941) 766-7222Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Glick has been my oncologist since 2018 and has always proven to be dedicated, responsive, compassionate and a highly skilled clinician that I can depend on for the highest level of care possible. He answers all of our questions about my care and explains in detail his recommendations and treatment plan for attacking my cancer. He keeps all lines of communication open and he is always there for my wife and I. I am a retired healthcare executive and I know how to select a physician when care is needed. I highly recommend Dr. Glick without reservation.
About Dr. Alexander Glick, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Russian
- 1598081911
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- St Mary's Medical Center
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glick accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Glick works at
Dr. Glick has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glick speaks Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Glick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glick.
