Dr. Gellman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Gellman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Gellman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and Saint Clare's Dover Hospital.
Locations
North Jersey Center for Urologic Care PA16 Pocono Rd Ste 114, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 586-3056
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
- Saint Clare's Dover Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gellman is quite straight forward so there is not much ambiguity. He is a great doctor and has done well by me and addressed my problems with Erectile Dysfunction and bladder urgency. It is a fine office and the nursing help and reception is wonderful. You are in good hands with Dr. Gellman.
About Dr. Alexander Gellman, MD
- Urology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Newark
- Polyclin Hosp
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gellman works at
