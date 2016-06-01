Overview

Dr. Alexander Geller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HABAROVSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.