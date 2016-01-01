Dr. Gelfer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Gelfer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Gelfer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from First Moscow Medical State University / I.M. Sechenov and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Gelfer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spindrift Drive Office297 Spindrift Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-8863
-
2
College Parkway Office100 College Pkwy, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-8863
Hospital Affiliations
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Independent Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simplifi
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gelfer?
About Dr. Alexander Gelfer, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Russian
- 1689638462
Education & Certifications
- University Rochester/Strong Meml Hospital
- Englewood Hospital And Med Center
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- First Moscow Medical State University / I.M. Sechenov
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelfer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelfer works at
Dr. Gelfer has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gelfer speaks Russian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelfer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelfer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.