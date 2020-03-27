Dr. Alexander Geevarghese, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geevarghese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Geevarghese, DO
Dr. Alexander Geevarghese, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Locations
Central Dupage Business Health27650 Ferry Rd Ste 210, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 933-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Listens to you and is decisive. Helped me out with my PMR.
About Dr. Alexander Geevarghese, DO
- Rheumatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1255776860
- Tufts Medical Center
- University of Connecticut
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Geevarghese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Geevarghese has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis, and more.
