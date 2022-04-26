Dr. Alexander Gaukhman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaukhman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Gaukhman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Gaukhman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Adult Reconstruction, The NYU Langone Medical Center/Hospital for Joint Diseases and the Insall Scott Kelly (ISK) Institute Fellowship Program
Dr. Gaukhman works at
Locations
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Deerfield Beach3313 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 202, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Boca Raton670 Glades Rd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have a lot to be thankful for & Dr. Gaukhman went out of his way to help me help myself. I acted spoiled, difficult, & stubborn. I was absolutely terrified of surgery. Dr. Gaukhman confirmed that I required the surgery. I had already scheduled this operation with another surgeon & had such a bad experience. I was SO nice to that DR! I reported for surgery twice & ended up fleeing before I could be operated on. I didn't mean to waste anyone's time. Truth is, Surgeon #1 handled my case very irresponsibly. Dr. Gaukhman is a very gifted surgeon. I'm stunned at how well I am healing! I was able to read his notes on the surgery (after) & those notes made sense to me. I didn't understand all of the big medical words, but I could understand what was said! I also knew that the agonizing pain in my hip (mostly responsible for my terrible mood) was gone. The scar is doing amazing! Yay! I regret how it all started, but I assure you, he's a great doctor. Note - Ladies who need 1 hip, SHOE INSERT.
About Dr. Alexander Gaukhman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Russian
- 1134548019
Education & Certifications
- Adult Reconstruction, The NYU Langone Medical Center/Hospital for Joint Diseases and the Insall Scott Kelly (ISK) Institute Fellowship Program
- Boston University Medical Center, University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaukhman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gaukhman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gaukhman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaukhman works at
Dr. Gaukhman speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaukhman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaukhman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaukhman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaukhman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.