Dr. Gart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Gart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Gart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
1
ColumbiaDoctors - 8900 Van Wyck Expressway8900 Van Wyck Expy, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor. Nice personality and great proffesional skills. Procudure done fast and successfully. Enjoying wearing skirts last three years, like never for many many years before. Truly recommend to everyone
About Dr. Alexander Gart, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Greek, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1376610758
Education & Certifications
- Englewood Hospital Med Center
- Mt Sinai School Of Med|Staten Island University Hospital
- Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gart works at
