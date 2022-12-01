Dr. Alexander Gamble, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Gamble, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Gamble, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Gamble works at
Locations
-
1
New Hampshire Neurospine Institute4 Hawthorne Dr, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 472-8888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gamble?
It's a shame the rating scale only goes up to 5 stars. Dr. Gamble in MY BOOK deserves over 20. I'd been dealing with back trouble which another Dr. told me there was absolutely nothing he could do for me short of implanting a spinal stimulator, which I was adamantly against. He "pushed " me off to Dr. Gamble, which I looked at as DEVINE INTERVENTION. Upon our first meeting, Dr. Gamble did NOT beat around the bush and was EXTREMELY frank about my condition, by even telling me he wasn't sure there was ANYTHING he could do for me, my back was a absolute MESS. Needless to say, he took the chance and in fact told me MY surgery was one of the toughest he'd had in a long time. Long story short, THIS MAN has given me my life back....instead of merely "existing" like I have the past few years, I am here to tell you I am LIVING LIFE AGAIN....GOD BLESS Dr. Gamble and his precious hands that literally preform miracles.....
About Dr. Alexander Gamble, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1518266410
Education & Certifications
- Northwell Hofstra School of Medicine Neurosurgery Training Program
- Long Island Jewish
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamble has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamble accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamble works at
Dr. Gamble has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamble. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamble.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.