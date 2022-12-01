See All Neurosurgeons in Bedford, NH
Dr. Alexander Gamble, DO

Neurosurgery
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Gamble, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Gamble works at New Hampshire Neurospine Institute in Bedford, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Hampshire Neurospine Institute
    4 Hawthorne Dr, Bedford, NH 03110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 472-8888
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Catholic Medical Center
  • Elliot Hospital
  • St. Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 01, 2022
    It's a shame the rating scale only goes up to 5 stars. Dr. Gamble in MY BOOK deserves over 20. I'd been dealing with back trouble which another Dr. told me there was absolutely nothing he could do for me short of implanting a spinal stimulator, which I was adamantly against. He "pushed " me off to Dr. Gamble, which I looked at as DEVINE INTERVENTION. Upon our first meeting, Dr. Gamble did NOT beat around the bush and was EXTREMELY frank about my condition, by even telling me he wasn't sure there was ANYTHING he could do for me, my back was a absolute MESS. Needless to say, he took the chance and in fact told me MY surgery was one of the toughest he'd had in a long time. Long story short, THIS MAN has given me my life back....instead of merely "existing" like I have the past few years, I am here to tell you I am LIVING LIFE AGAIN....GOD BLESS Dr. Gamble and his precious hands that literally preform miracles.....
    — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Gamble, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518266410
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwell Hofstra School of Medicine Neurosurgery Training Program
    Internship
    Internship
    • WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
    Undergraduate School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Gamble, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gamble has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gamble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gamble works at New Hampshire Neurospine Institute in Bedford, NH. View the full address on Dr. Gamble’s profile.

    Dr. Gamble has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamble. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamble.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

