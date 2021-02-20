See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Alexander Friedman, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Friedman, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Friedman works at Columbia Doctors Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Placenta Previa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors Midtown
    51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 326-8951

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 20, 2021
    Doctor Friedman guided me through my two pregnancies. He is extremely professional and responsive.. After giving birth and having him as my doctor I struggled a lot with other doctors (when moving to a different state), not being able to trust them the same way. I was a very high risk pregnancy with past blood clot issues and never had any concerns when having him as my doc. I highly recommend Doctor Friedman if you're looking for someone reliable!
    Juliane Avellar — Feb 20, 2021
    About Dr. Alexander Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669641403
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mt Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedman works at Columbia Doctors Midtown in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Friedman’s profile.

    Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Placenta Previa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Friedman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

