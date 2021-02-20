Overview

Dr. Alexander Friedman, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Friedman works at Columbia Doctors Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Placenta Previa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.