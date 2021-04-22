Overview

Dr. Alexander Franz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perry, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Franz works at Advanced Urology Institute - Perry in Perry, FL with other offices in Tallahassee, FL and Carrabelle, FL. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.