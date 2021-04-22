See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Perry, FL
Dr. Alexander Franz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Franz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perry, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Franz works at Advanced Urology Institute - Perry in Perry, FL with other offices in Tallahassee, FL and Carrabelle, FL. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perry Office-Doctor's Memorial Hospital
    333 N Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry, FL 32347 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-7241
  2. 2
    North Florida Womens Care
    1401 Centerville Rd Ste 202, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 942-7750
  3. 3
    Carrabelle Office-Weems East Clinic
    110 Ne 5th St, Carrabelle, FL 32322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-7241

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 22, 2021
    Exceptionally kind gynecologist! He rushed me through testing for post menopausal bleeding and scheduled total hysterectomy immediately to address cervical cancer.
    — Apr 22, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Franz, MD
    About Dr. Alexander Franz, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902834732
    Education & Certifications

    • Vandervilt U Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt U/Vanderbilt U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Franz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Franz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Franz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Franz has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Franz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

