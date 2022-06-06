Overview

Dr. Alexander Fine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Tashkent Medical Academy.



Dr. Fine works at veriMED Health Group Sarasota in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.