Dr. Feller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Feller, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Feller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Feller works at
Locations
-
1
Mirabello, Elizabeth Mary MD590 W End Ave Apt 1D, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 595-7755
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feller?
Amazing doctor. Patient, emphathic, helpful.
About Dr. Alexander Feller, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1255464228
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feller works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Feller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.