Dr. Alexander Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Feldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Feldman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Leningrad Medical Pediatric Institute and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Colorado Plains Medical Center.
Dr. Feldman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Neurological Evaluation and Treatment Center1601 E 19th Ave Ste 4400, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0450
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Colorado Plains Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
Dr. Feldman is knowledgeable and professional
About Dr. Alexander Feldman, MD
- Neurology
- English, Russian
- 1134179914
Education & Certifications
- Leningrad Medical Pediatric Institute
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feldman speaks Russian.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.