Dr. Alexander Feigl Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feigl Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Feigl Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Feigl Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Feigl Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Providence Medical and Geriatric Associates PA110 E Savannah Ave Bldg C, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 686-8357
-
2
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feigl Jr?
In 1993, after hysterectomy, I had urinary pain. Dr. Feign treated me for six months. He never once blamed my short stature or weight problem. In 2020, Dr. Feigl again became my urologist for a mass in my left kidney. He always makes sure I understand all the findings, and is very competent as my urology specialist.
About Dr. Alexander Feigl Jr, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528064623
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feigl Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feigl Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feigl Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feigl Jr works at
Dr. Feigl Jr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feigl Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feigl Jr speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Feigl Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feigl Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feigl Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feigl Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.