Overview

Dr. Alexander Feigl Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Feigl Jr works at Providence Medical and Geriatric Associates PA in McAllen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.