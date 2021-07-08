Dr. Faje has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Faje, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Faje, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Faje works at
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2000Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Massachusetts General Hospital Allergy Associates100 Blossom St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-7948
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and explains your condition in great detail. Answered all of my questions and was very patient and reassuring. I would definitely recommend him to others.
About Dr. Alexander Faje, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faje accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faje has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Faje works at
Dr. Faje has seen patients for Female Infertility, Hypopituitarism and Growth Hormone Deficiency, and more.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Faje. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faje, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faje appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.