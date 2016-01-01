Overview

Dr. Alexander Evans, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Evans works at Adventhealth Medical Group General Surgery At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Sanford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.