Dr. Alexander Espinoza, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Espinoza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Dr. Espinoza works at
San Marcos Office277 Rancheros Dr Ste 100, San Marcos, CA 92069
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthcare of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very friendly. Even for a temporary primary, he didn’t treat me any different.