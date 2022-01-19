Dr. Alexander Epelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Epelbaum, MD
Dr. Alexander Epelbaum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Smithtown South373 Route 111 Ste 7, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 360-7450
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
I have been to Dr. Epelbaum for more than one condition. He was attentive and diligent in capturing my urinary condition and complaints. He explains in detail the medical aspects of my condition, discusses preferred and alternate available procedures, along with the risks. Then WE decide on the appropriate path for me. He was generally concerned with my progress and my overall satisfaction after the procedure. He takes his time with you, and covers what needs to be covered in the visit. He is friendly and often we would have side discussions; I have never felt rushed in the exam room. Both my wife and I use his office, and find their staff efficient and responsive. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Epelbaum and his office to my family and friends.
About Dr. Alexander Epelbaum, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Romanian and Russian
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
