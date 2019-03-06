Dr. Alexander Ende, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ende is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Ende, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Ende, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Ende works at
Locations
Healthone Ridge View Endoscopy Center LLC499 E Hampden Ave Ste 430, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 788-8888
South10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 312, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 788-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ende is very patient focused and listens before processing. As expected, he gathers the facts before recommending a plan of action.
About Dr. Alexander Ende, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Ende has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ende accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ende has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ende works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ende. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ende.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ende, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ende appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.