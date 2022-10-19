Overview

Dr. Alexander Eksir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Eksir works at Duke Adult Psychiatry Clinic in Durham, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.