Psychiatry
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alexander Eksir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Eksir works at Duke Adult Psychiatry Clinic in Durham, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Psychiatry Billing-duhs
    2213 Elba St, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-8111
    Eksir Health, PLLC
    3859 Battleground Ave Ste 202, Greensboro, NC 27410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 291-8549

Admitting Hospitals

  • Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital
  • The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.9
    Oct 19, 2022
    I see Dr. Eksir through Teledoc, and I am so grateful for not only his assistance with my anxiety, but for his life advice! He makes a genuine effort to connect with his patients on a human level. I am a new mom, and he has gone above and beyond to make me feel like my postpartum issues are normal and temporary. In addition, I’ve never had a better experience with medication management. He is quick to contact my pharmacy, and he is always there for me when I need help. I find our sessions very grounding!
    About Dr. Alexander Eksir, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1639412695
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Eksir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eksir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eksir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eksir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eksir has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eksir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Eksir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eksir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eksir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eksir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

