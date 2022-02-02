See All Dermatologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Alexander Ehrlich, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Dr. Alexander Ehrlich, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1900 Rittenhouse Sq, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 735-2783

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2022
    Dr Erlich is excellent. Only dermatologist I have been to, it is sad I will no longer be back..I was insulted by the big mouth black woman at the front desk. And don't need this aggrevation. She is a disappointment to his practice & not be the first person you see when you come for a visit. When she is removed, I will be back
    charlotte wilson — Feb 02, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Ehrlich, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1215932876
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Ehrlich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehrlich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ehrlich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ehrlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ehrlich has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehrlich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehrlich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehrlich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehrlich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehrlich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

