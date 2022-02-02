Dr. Alexander Ehrlich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehrlich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Ehrlich, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Ehrlich, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1900 Rittenhouse Sq, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 735-2783
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Erlich is excellent. Only dermatologist I have been to, it is sad I will no longer be back..I was insulted by the big mouth black woman at the front desk. And don't need this aggrevation. She is a disappointment to his practice & not be the first person you see when you come for a visit. When she is removed, I will be back
About Dr. Alexander Ehrlich, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English, French
- 1215932876
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
