Dr. Alexander Eaton, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Eaton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Eaton works at
Locations
1
Retina Health Center - Fort Myers1567 Hayley Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 337-3337
2
Retina Health Center - Naples2210 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Ste 1100, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 793-5200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Eaton was precise. on schedule and completed the surgery quickly.
About Dr. Alexander Eaton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, German
- 1922021195
Education & Certifications
- Duke Eye Ctr/Duke U Med Ctr
- Ny & Presby Hp-Columbia Campus, Ophthalmology Lenox Hill Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eaton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eaton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eaton works at
Dr. Eaton has seen patients for Floaters, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eaton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eaton speaks German.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Eaton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eaton.
