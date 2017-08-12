Overview

Dr. Alexander Dudetsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from First Tashkent State Medical Institute and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Dudetsky works at Doctors Of Bellevue Redmond in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.