Dr. Alexander Doan, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Doan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital.
Locations
Alexander D Doan MD105 N Bascom Ave Ste 205, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 998-2890
Hospital Affiliations
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doan shows a lot of care towards his patients and he always uses evidence based integrated to medicine to help with optimum treatment. Excellent nephrologist!!!
About Dr. Alexander Doan, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1003859661
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U Med Ctr
- Alameda Co Med Ctr
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doan works at
Dr. Doan has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doan speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Doan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doan.
