Overview

Dr. Alexander Doan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. Doan works at Champaign Dental Group in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.