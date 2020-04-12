See All General Surgeons in Salinas, CA
Dr. Alexander Distante, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (15)
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alexander Distante, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Natividad Medical Center.

Dr. Distante works at Natividad Medical Center Rehabilitation in Salinas, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Natividad Medical Center Rehabilitation
    1441 Constitution Blvd, Salinas, CA 93906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 755-4111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Natividad Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Abdominal Pain
Wound Repair
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Abdominal Pain

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 12, 2020
    A truly great Dr. He has a wonderful bedside manner and seems to generally care about his patients
    Deanna S. — Apr 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Distante, MD
    About Dr. Alexander Distante, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699711267
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Distante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Distante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Distante works at Natividad Medical Center Rehabilitation in Salinas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Distante’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Distante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Distante.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Distante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Distante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

