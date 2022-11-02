Dr. Alexander Digenis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digenis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Digenis, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Digenis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Audubon Hospital, Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Norton Hospital, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
Digenis Plastic Surgery Institute315 E Broadway Ste 111, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 589-5544
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Audubon Hospital
- Norton Brownsboro Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
So if you want to go to an office that’s run with the utmost respect and kindness, go to Digenis Plastic Surgery. Emily leads sow incredible humans who made and make us feel like we’re family. I was so scared about going under the knife but Emily and Robin eased me into it and answered all my concerns. I love Dr digenis and my results are amazing but the experience was made all the better because I know his office is impeccably run!
About Dr. Alexander Digenis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Plastic surgery at New York University.
- Vanderbilt Med School
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Digenis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Digenis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Digenis speaks Greek.
134 patients have reviewed Dr. Digenis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digenis.
