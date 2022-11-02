See All Plastic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Alexander Digenis, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alexander Digenis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (134)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alexander Digenis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Audubon Hospital, Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Norton Hospital, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Digenis works at Digenis Plastic Surgery Institute in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
Dr. Daniel Kuy, MD
10 (241)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
8 (47)
View Profile
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
Dr. Jean Loftus, MD
10 (435)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Digenis Plastic Surgery Institute
    315 E Broadway Ste 111, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 589-5544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Audubon Hospital
  • Norton Brownsboro Hospital
  • Norton Hospital
  • Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
  • University Of Louisville Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
BodyTite
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
BodyTite
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
BodyTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat BodyTite
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
FaceTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat FaceTite
Juvéderm Ultra Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
ZWave Pro Radial Pulse Therapy (RPT) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 134 ratings
Patient Ratings (134)
5 Star
(130)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Digenis?

Nov 02, 2022
So if you want to go to an office that’s run with the utmost respect and kindness, go to Digenis Plastic Surgery. Emily leads sow incredible humans who made and make us feel like we’re family. I was so scared about going under the knife but Emily and Robin eased me into it and answered all my concerns. I love Dr digenis and my results are amazing but the experience was made all the better because I know his office is impeccably run!
Judi — Nov 02, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alexander Digenis, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alexander Digenis, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Digenis to family and friends

Dr. Digenis' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Digenis

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alexander Digenis, MD.

About Dr. Alexander Digenis, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Greek
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1184640674
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Plastic surgery at New York University.
Fellowship
Residency
  • Vanderbilt Med School
Residency
Internship
  • Vanderbilt University Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Kentucky
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alexander Digenis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digenis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Digenis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Digenis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Digenis works at Digenis Plastic Surgery Institute in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Digenis’s profile.

134 patients have reviewed Dr. Digenis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digenis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digenis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digenis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Alexander Digenis, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.