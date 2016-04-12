Overview

Dr. Alexander Dever III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Dever III works at Brook Lane Health Services in Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.