Dr. Depaoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander Depaoli, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Depaoli, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Depaoli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sansum Diabetes Research Institute2219 Bath St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 447-3423
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Depaoli?
About Dr. Alexander Depaoli, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1457398844
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Depaoli works at
Dr. Depaoli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Depaoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Depaoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Depaoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.