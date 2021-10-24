Dr. Alexander Delvecchio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delvecchio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Delvecchio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Delvecchio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Dr. Delvecchio works at
Locations
Yale New Haven Health Heart And Vascular Center500 W Putnam Ave Ste 350, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-4210
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Delvecchio is a caring and compassionate doctor. He takes the time to explain your problem and his recommended treatment. His staff is excellent and with Dr Delvecchio took very good care of me with follow up too.
About Dr. Alexander Delvecchio, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1053321950
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center/Albert Einstein College Of Medicin
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delvecchio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delvecchio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delvecchio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delvecchio has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delvecchio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Delvecchio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delvecchio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delvecchio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delvecchio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.