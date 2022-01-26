Overview

Dr. Alexander Del Rosario, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Del Rosario works at Eisenhower Primary Care in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.