Overview

Dr. Alexander Dehaan, DO is an Urology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Dehaan works at Urologic Consultants in Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.