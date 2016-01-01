Dr. Alexander Cusmano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusmano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Cusmano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Cusmano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hazel Park, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension River District Hospital.
Oak Street Health Hazel Park1142 E 9 MILE RD, Hazel Park, MI 48030 Directions (248) 278-1541
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Cusmano?
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164757514
- Jewish Hospital
- Jewish Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Ascension River District Hospital
Dr. Cusmano accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cusmano using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cusmano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cusmano works at
Dr. Cusmano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusmano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cusmano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cusmano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.