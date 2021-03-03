See All Podiatric Surgeons in Lodi, CA
Dr. Alexander Curfman, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alexander Curfman, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lodi, CA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and Sutter Amador Hospital.

Dr. Curfman works at Lodi Podiatry Group in Lodi, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexander J Curfman
    1300 W Lodi Ave Ste W, Lodi, CA 95242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 334-6664

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
  • Sutter Amador Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Plan of San Joaquin
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexander Curfman, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English
    • 1316327240
    Education & Certifications

    • Kingston & Benedictine Hosp
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    • Purdue University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Curfman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curfman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curfman works at Lodi Podiatry Group in Lodi, CA. View the full address on Dr. Curfman’s profile.

    Dr. Curfman has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curfman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Curfman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curfman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

