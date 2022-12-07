Overview

Dr. Alexander Croog, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Croog works at OrthoVirginia in McLean, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.