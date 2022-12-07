See All Hand Surgeons in McLean, VA
Dr. Alexander Croog, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (131)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Croog, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Croog works at OrthoVirginia in McLean, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoVirginia
    1760 Old Meadow Rd Ste 500, McLean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-8177
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    OrthoVirginia - Fair Oaks
    3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-8162
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    OrthoVirginia
    8270 Willow Oaks Corporate Dr Ste 700, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 745-5372
  4. 4
    OrthoVirginia - Northern Virginia
    8180 Greensboro Dr Ste 300, McLean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4681

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. Croog explains matters very well. He is approachable for questions and answers well describing solutions.
    — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Croog, MD
    About Dr. Alexander Croog, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376571372
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Croog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Croog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Croog has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Croog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    131 patients have reviewed Dr. Croog. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croog.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Croog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Croog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

