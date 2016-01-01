Dr. Alexander Corondoni, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corondoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Corondoni, DDS
Overview
Dr. Alexander Corondoni, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Corondoni works at
Locations
James H Thompson DMD7424 Jackson Dr, San Diego, CA 92119 Directions (619) 567-7045
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexander Corondoni, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1013045186
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corondoni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corondoni accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corondoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Corondoni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corondoni.
