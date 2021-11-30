Overview

Dr. Alexander Coleman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital.



Dr. Coleman works at Florida Bone and Joint Specialists at the Andrews Institute in Gulf Breeze, FL with other offices in Birmingham, AL and Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.