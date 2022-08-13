Overview

Dr. Alexander Chun, MD is a Registered Nurse in New York, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Chun works at Northwell Health in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.