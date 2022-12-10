Dr. Alexander Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Chow, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Chow, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College (IL) and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Rush Medical Office Building610 S Maple Ave Ste 3450, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-2422Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Rush Oak Brook2011 York Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 724-1300
Chicago Institute-neurosurgery1725 W Harrison St Ste 970, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-3447
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Union Health Service
Ratings & Reviews
Gives expert fact based opinions, options and suggestions and includes the patient in the decision making. Explains procedure(s) that are easily understandable and gives plenty of time for any and all questions. Very accommodating of a patient's circumstances both physically and personally. Works with the patient as a team.
About Dr. Alexander Chow, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine/ Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College (IL)
- University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI (Internal Medicine)
