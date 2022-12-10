See All Urologists in Oak Park, IL
Dr. Alexander Chow, MD

Urologic Oncology
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Chow, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College (IL) and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Chow works at Rush University Urology in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Oak Brook, IL and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Medical Office Building
    610 S Maple Ave Ste 3450, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 660-2422
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Rush Oak Brook
    2011 York Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 724-1300
  3. 3
    Chicago Institute-neurosurgery
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 970, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 563-3447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Hydronephrosis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Hydronephrosis

Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inability to Urinate Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urologic Malignancies Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Union Health Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Gives expert fact based opinions, options and suggestions and includes the patient in the decision making. Explains procedure(s) that are easily understandable and gives plenty of time for any and all questions. Very accommodating of a patient's circumstances both physically and personally. Works with the patient as a team.
    Patrick and Lisa Goodwin — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Chow, MD

    Specialties
    • Urologic Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    NPI Number
    • 1699188557
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University School Of Medicine/ Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College (IL)
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI (Internal Medicine)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chow accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

