Dr. Chou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander Chou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Chou, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with MEMORIAL SLOAN - KETTERING CANCER CENTER
Dr. Chou works at
Locations
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology525 E 68th St # Payson, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexander Chou, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1124043484
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL SLOAN - KETTERING CANCER CENTER
- Ny And Presby Hosp, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Ny And Presby Hosp, Pediatrics
- New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Dr. Chou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chou works at
Dr. Chou has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Sickle Cell Disease and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
