Dr. Alexander Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Choi, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Choi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Choi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Memorial Hospital Neurology676 N Saint Clair St Ste 7-701, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care Evanston1630 Sherman Ave Ste 100, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 535-7271
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choi?
About Dr. Alexander Choi, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1013440221
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.